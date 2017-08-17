Pape Cheikh Diop: Spurs outbid for Celta Vigo starlet

Tottenham Hotspur have been trumped in the bidding for Celta Vigo youngster Pape Cheikh Diop, according to the Daily Mail.

French side Lyon have reportedly offered more than the £9m bid tabled by Spurs, who are yet to make a single signing in the summer transfer window.

But Diop, aged 20, has been won over by the idea of a move to London, so Mauricio Pochettino’s side have an edge over the midfielder’s fellow suitors. They will still have to increase their offer to match Lyon’s bid to convince Celta to sell to them.

In addition to opening a larger bid than Spurs, Lyon have also proposed a lucrative deal for Diop’s personal terms.

The player has a £25m release clause in his Celta contract, but both Spurs and Lyon are convinced they can land the player for considerably less than that.

Diop was born in Senegal, but moved to Spain as a 14-year-old. He is a Spain Under-19 international.