Paris Saint-Germain set to bid £80m for Alexis Sanchez

Loading...

Big-spending Paris Saint-Germain are ready to launch an £80m bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, according to The Independent.

Fresh from their world record £198m signing of Neymar from Barcelona, the Ligue 1 side are set to make their move for the Chile international.

Sanchez, aged 28, is out of contract next summer and PSG reportedly know that joining Manchester City is his first preference. With that in mind, they are hoping to do the deal this summer, when the Gunners will be keen to avoid Sanchez joining City, rather than going up against Pep Guardiola’s side and a host of other clubs next year.

Wages of up to £400,000-a-week would be on offer if the former Barcelona man moves to Parc des Princes.

Arsenal have repeatedly declared that Sanchez will not be leaving during the current transfer window, so PSG are hoping to put together a package that will be too good for the Gunners to turn down given that they are set to lose the player on a free transfer in a few months’ time.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger today confirmed that Sanchez has been ruled out of the first two games of the new Premier League season.