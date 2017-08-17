Philippe Coutinho out of Crystal Palace game

Wantaway Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has been ruled out of this weekend’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp told his pre-match press conference that the Brazilian has still not trained since suffering a back injury in pre-season and would be absent again for his side’s next fixture.

Coutinho missed the final friendly of the summer against Athletic Bilbao, the Premier League opener at Watford and the Champions League qualification playoff first leg win over Hoffenheim.

He will also be absent for the clash with the Eagles at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Since Coutinho last played for the Reds, Barcelona have had a £90.3m bid for him rejected and the attacking midfielder submitted a formal transfer request, which was turned down by the Anfield hierarchy.

Klopp said he had no comment to make on Coutinho’s attitude and that the club’s medical department had no complaints about him.

The Liverpool manager told reporters today: “I have nothing to say about his attitude. He has a back injury. Medical department have no complaints.”