Philippe Coutinho in lazy training protest to force Barcelona transfer

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has cut his training ground work-rate in an effort to force a transfer to Barcelona, according to Yahoo Sports.

The Brazil international is wanted by Barcelona as they seek to replace his national team colleague Neymar, who joined Paris Saint-Germain for £198m last week.

News broke yesterday that Coutinho was seeking an amicable move to Camp Nou, but would not rock the boat to hasten his exit from Anfield.

But the latest report indicates that the 25-year-old is conducting a ‘training protest’ over the Reds’ refusal to sell him.

An unnamed source is quoted as saying: “Coutinho is doing little in training. He wants to ensure he gets his move.”

Liverpool rejected a £72m bid for Coutinho from Barcelona last month and manager Jurgen Klopp has subsequently declared that the player is not for sale. The report claims the player has twice asked to be allowed to join Barca in one-to-one discussions with Klopp.

Any drop in Coutinho’s effort on the training ground is sure to have caught his manager’s attention given Klopp’s insistence on intense and committed football.

The former Inter Milan was omitted from the Reds’ final pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao in Dublin last week. The official line was that he had a sore back.