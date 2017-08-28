Philippe Coutinho: Liverpool perform U-turn and prepare to sell to Barcelona

Liverpool are ready to sell star man Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, according to The Sun.

The Reds are reportedly performing a U-turn after owners Fenway Sports Group decided to go back on their word to cash-in on the Brazil international.

FSG are said to have held a meeting with the player’s representatives on Friday and reached a “very positive outcome”.

They have previously insisted that Coutinho is not for sale, rejected a transfer request from the attacking midfielder and turned down a series of bids from Barca.

But they are now ready to do business for a fee in the region of £138m to £148m having decided that it will be better to accept an inflated fee for Coutinho and invest it in a replacement rather than sticking to their guns and having a potentially unmotivated player in their ranks for the season ahead.

Monaco’s Thomas Lemar is the man earmarked to replace Coutinho, the report claims.