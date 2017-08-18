Philippe Coutinho: Liverpool reject £114m bid from Barcelona

Liverpool have rejected a third bid from Barcelona for attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho, according to the BBC.

The Catalan giants had previously failed with a bid of £72m in July and an offer of £90.3m last week. In the wake of the second rejected bid, Coutinho submitted a transfer request to the Merseysiders, who rejected it. Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group had previously issued a statement in which they said Coutinho will not be sold during the current transfer window.

Barca are prepared to invest more than half the world record £198m they received from Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar in signing Coutinho as his replacement.

But Liverpool are determined to keep hold of the 25-year-old.

Coutinho missed the Premier League opener against Watford and the Champions League qualification first leg at Hoffenheim with a back injury, and has already been ruled out of tomorrow’s game against Crystal Palace at Anfield.