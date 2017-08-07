Philippe Coutinho wants amicable transfer to Barcelona

Loading...

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho wants to join Barcelona, sources close to the player have told Sky Sports.

But the Brazil international is seeking an amicable move and will not force a transfer to Camp Nou.

Coutinho, aged 25, would only leave Anfield for Barcelona and is not going to rock the boat in order to get his move, the article claims.

Liverpool insist that the former Inter Milan man is not for sale and rejected a £72m bid from Barca last month. The Catalan giants have not made contact with the Reds since then, but are reportedly weighing up a £120m offer to test the resolve of the Anfield hierarchy.

Since their opening bid was turned down, Barcelona have sold Coutinho’s national team colleague Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for a world record fee of £198m.

Coutinho signed a new five-year contract at Liverpool in January and is tied to the Merseysiders until June 2022.