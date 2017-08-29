Philippe Coutinho’s back injury due to transfer stress

The back injury that has prevented Philippe Coutinho from playing for Liverpool so far this season was due to stress over his prospective transfer to Barcelona, according to Brazil’s doctor.

Coutinho, aged 25, hasn’t featured for the Reds since pre-season. Since then he has handed in a transfer request and seen a series of bids from Barca rejected by the Anfield hierarchy.

He complained of back pain after Liverpool’s Audi Cup win over Bayern Munich on August 1. He has since missed the Audi Cup game against Atletico Madrid, a pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao, three Premier League games and both legs of the Champions League qualifier against Hoffenheim.

The attacking midfielder hasn’t trained during that time and was also reported to have been struck down by a virus.

But he reported for international duty yesterday and training with the Brazil squad. Doctor Michael Simoni and his medical team have declared Coutinho fit to play in their forthcoming World Cup qualifier against Ecuador.

According to The Sun, Simoni said: “Coutinho back problem? He is okay now. The back problem was a matter of stress, it was something emotional.

“The uncertainty about his future led him to feeling stressed. Everything is solved now.

“Coutinho and I are friends since years, I always treat his medical cases. All he needed was someone to give him a pep talk.”

That will have Liverpool fans wondering whether Coutinho will return to Merseyside ready to knuckle down and return to action for them, or whether a move to Barca is on the verge of completion.