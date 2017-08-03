Photo: 16 kids trying to tackle Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette

Loading...

Arsenal’s club record signing Alexandre Lacazette has had his first experience of the cut and thrust of physical English defenders.

The France international took part in an open training session at the Emirates Stadium today – and found himself going up against no few than 16 bruising opponents.

That’s because member of the Junior Gunners supporters club were given the chance to play against their new signing. The excellent photograph you can see below came as the youngsters swarmed round Lacazette to try to dispossess him.