Photo: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain poses in Liverpool kit

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been posing in a Liverpool kit after completing his £35m transfer from Arsenal.

The England international, aged 24, made a deadline day move to Anfield after turning down the chance to join Premier League champions Chelsea.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed a five-year contract with the Reds. He will earn £120,000-a-week, having turned down a contract extension worth £180,000-a-week with the Gunners.

You can see the Anfield new boy in the Liverpool 2017/18 home kit above and below.