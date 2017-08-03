Photo: Antoine Griezmann and Daniel Sturridge swaps shirts
Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann and Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge exchanged shirts after last night’s Audi Cup final clash between their sides.
Griezmann and his Atletico colleagues emerged with a penalty shootout victory at the Allianz Arena.
In the tunnel, Sturridge and Griezmann swapped jerseys. The France international took to social media to share a photo of the moment and to thank Sturridge, who responded by reciprocating with a thank you of his own in French.
Thank you @DanielSturridge pic.twitter.com/3yM7w8nnQF
— Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) August 2, 2017
Merci mon frère @AntoGriezmann https://t.co/85Xk0YjKb9
— Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) August 2, 2017