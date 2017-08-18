Photo: Arsenal players travel to Stoke

Conventional wisdom says that Arsenal players don’t like away trip to Stoke City. Well, you’d never guess that from this photo, which was posted to Twitter by Gunners star Mesut Ozil.

It shows the Germany international and a group of his Arsenal team-mates on the train to the Potteries from London this afternoon – and they look perfectly happy to be making the journey.

Ozil can be seen posing alongside Sead Kolasinac, Per Mertesacker, Shkodran Mustafi, Granit Xhaka and the formerly Swiss-based Egypt international Mohamed Elneny, so we’re guessing this was the table for German chatter.