Photo: Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez arrives back in the UK

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has arrived back in the UK.

The Chile international was due back for pre-season training on Sunday after an extended break due to his involvement in the Confederations Cup, but he was given permission to remain in his homeland for a couple of extra days after taking to social media to complain about being ill.

Back in London! ⚽️💪🏼🇬🇧 A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on Aug 1, 2017 at 2:50am PDT

Sanchez is now back in London. He posed for a photo next to the private get that brought him and his two dogs, Atom and Humber, back across the Atlantic Ocean.

He declared: “Back in London.”

His mention of the capital city will be encouraging to Arsenal fans. Sanchez is into the final year of his contract and talks over an extension have ended in deadlock. He is rumoured to want a transfer this summer in order to secure Champions League football and has been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Manchester City.

But Arsenal’s official Twitter account seemed positive about Sanchez’s return.