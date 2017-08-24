Photo: Davinson Sanchez poses with Spurs shirt

Davinson Sanchez has posed with a Tottenham Hotspur home shirt after finalising his transfer from Ajax.

The Colombia international completed his switch to Spurs yesterday, subject to securing a UK work permit, after undergoing a medical at the north London club’s Hotspur Way training ground on Monday.

Having passed his medical and put pen to paper on his six-year contract, the 21-year-old held aloft Tottenham’s 2017/18 home shirt, as you can see in the photo and video below.