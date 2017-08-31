Photo: Fernando Llorente posing in Spurs kit

Tottenham Hotspur appear to have completed the signing of Fernando Llorente, judging by this leaked photo.

The picture seems to show the smiling Spaniard in a Spurs kit after finalising his move from Swansea City.

Llorente, aged 32, was reported to be undergoing a medical at Spurs after a £12.1m fee was agreed by the two clubs. The photo above would suggest that the checks went smoothly and that the former Juventus and Athletic Bilbao man will be confirmed as a Tottenham player over the next hour or so.