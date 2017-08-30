Photo: Juan Foyth poses in Spurs shirt

Tottenham Hotspur’s new signing Juan Foyth has posed in the club’s 2017/18 home shirt after completing his move to the club.

The 19-year-old Argentina posed in the kit at Spurs’ Hotspur Way training ground this afternoon, as you can see in the photo above.

Foyth joins the north Londoners from Estudiantes in a deal worth a reported £8m.

He has signed a five-year contract that ties him to the club until June 2022.

He broke into the Estudiantes first team last season and featured for Argentina at the Under-20 World Cup in the summer.