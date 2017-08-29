Photo: Kevin Wimmer poses in a Stoke shirt after signing from Spurs

Stoke City have completed the signing of Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Wimmer.

They are believed to have paid £15m for the centre-back.

The Austria international was confirmed as a Potters player this morning after passing a medical yesterday.

You can see him posing in Stoke’s 2017/18 home kit in the photo above.

Wimmer, aged 24, joined Spurs from Cologne in a £4.3m deal in 2015. But he failed to establish himself as a regular at the north London club, and his prospects have been further hit by the recent club record signing of Colombia international centre-back Davinson Sanchez from Ajax.

Spurs tweeted to wish their former player all the best for the future.