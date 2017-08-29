Photo: Kevin Wimmer poses in a Stoke shirt after signing from Spurs
Stoke City have completed the signing of Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Wimmer.
They are believed to have paid £15m for the centre-back.
The Austria international was confirmed as a Potters player this morning after passing a medical yesterday.
Wimmer, aged 24, joined Spurs from Cologne in a £4.3m deal in 2015. But he failed to establish himself as a regular at the north London club, and his prospects have been further hit by the recent club record signing of Colombia international centre-back Davinson Sanchez from Ajax.
Spurs tweeted to wish their former player all the best for the future.
We have reached agreement with @stokecity for the transfer of @kevinwimmer27. We wish Kevin all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/X2mAKpBzMy
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 29, 2017