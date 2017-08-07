Photo: Man Utd players fly to Skopje for UEFA Super Cup

Loading...

Manchester United’s players are en route to Macedonia to prepare for the UEFA Super Cup clash with Real Madrid.

Jose Mourinho’s Europa League winning side will go up against Zinedine Zidane and his Champions League winners in Skopje on Wednesday night. They set off from Manchester airport within the last hour.

Defender Eric Bailly shared a photo showing him sat alongside right-back Antonio Valencia on the plane this morning. French duo Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial can be seen on the row behind.