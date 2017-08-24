Photo: Paolo Gazzaniga poses with Spurs shirt

Argentine goalkeeper Paolo Gazzaniga has posed with a Tottenham Hotspur jersey after completing his transfer to the club.

Spurs announced the 25-year-old’s signing from Southampton yesterday. He held the north London club’s 2017/18 goalkeepers’ kit aloft after the deal was announced.

Gazzaniga previously worked with Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino at St Mary’s. Although he was not a Pochettino signing for Saints, the pair happen to be from the same small town of Murphy in Argentina.