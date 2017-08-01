Photo: Smiling Alexis Sanchez returns to Arsenal training

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has reported for pre-season training at the club’s London Colney training ground.

Just hours after touching down in the UK in a private jet, the Chile international was back at work with the Gunners.

As you can see in the photo below, he looked pretty happy to be back.

Sanchez had been afforded a longer break than his team-mates after reaching the Confederations Cup final with Chile. He was due to return to training last Sunday, but his time in his homeland was further extended when he complained of suffering with the flu over the weekend.

The 28-year-old is said to want a transfer away from the Gunners this summer and has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester City. He is into the final 12 months of his contract and talks over an extension ended in deadlock.

Arsenal fans will hope his smile indicates that he is staying put.