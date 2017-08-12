Photo: Stefano Okaka heads Watford into the lead against Liverpool

Dodgy set-piece defending from Liverpool is always high on the Reds’ things to do when they visit Watford.

Today’s Premier League opener at Vicarage Road was no exception.

The hosts took the lead inside the first 10 minutes of the lunchtime kick-off when Italian striker Stefano Okaka found himself with plenty of space in the Liverpool penalty area from Jose Holebas’ corner.

He duly nodded the ball past Simon Mignolet, as you can see in the photo below.