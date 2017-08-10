Photo: Thibaut Courtois prepares for Burnley game by playing darts
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has undertaken some unusual training ahead of the new Premier League season.
Away from the Cobham training ground, the Belgium international has been at a venue in Shoreditch to play darts with his friends.
He can at least use the excuse that he is working on his hand-eye coordination – important stuff for a keeper.
Chelsea fans need not worry. Courtois has been doing some more traditional training ahead of this weekend’s opener against Burnley.
Our goalkeepers have been hard at work!
Full video on Dugout: https://t.co/0wzKdyBjIr pic.twitter.com/5QsM9vtYXN
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 10, 2017