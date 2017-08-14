Photo: Tottenham’s Kyle Walker-Peters caught photographing his MOTM award

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker-Peters was understandably delighted to win the man of the match award on his debut against Newcastle United yesterday.

The England Under-20 World Cup winner put in an excellent display at St James’ Park that saw him named as the best player on the pitch.

On the flight back to London from Newcastle, team-mate Eric Dier caught Walker-Peters allowing his pride to manifest itself. The England international snapped a photo of his young colleague taking a picture of the award.