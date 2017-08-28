Photos: Arsenal stars pose for photos as they set off for international duty hours after Liverpool defeat
Just a few hours after yesterday’s humiliating defeat at Liverpool, Arsenal’s players have been jetting off for duty with their national teams.
A couple of players opted to take to social media to show them starting their journeys ahead of the international break.
Defender Sead Kolasinac posted a photo of him sitting on the steps of a private jet ahead of his return to Serbia, while Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny uploaded a selfie.
The upbeat tone of the tweets did contrast slightly with events at Anfield.
Off to the national team! ✈️ #SeoKol #London #Sarajevo pic.twitter.com/P8V3TlM0jr
— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) August 28, 2017
On My way to the national team 🔴⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/MB6QAgq4bs
— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennyM) August 28, 2017