Photos: Former Spurs man Kyle Walker sent off on his Man City home debut

Manchester City’s £50m summer signing Kyle Walker was sent off on his home debut.

The former Tottenham Hotspur right-back was shown a red card after picking up two bookings in this evening’s Premier League clash with Everton at the Etihad Stadium.

Walker was booked for a late challenge of Leighton Baines in the 42nd minute. Two minutes later he clashed with Dominc Calvert-Lewin, catching the Toffees youngster with his arm as they both eyed up a high ball. Referee Bobby Madley gave the England international a quick-fire second booking and his marching orders.