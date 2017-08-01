Photos: Nemanja Matic joins Man Utd training

Nemanja Matic has taken part in his first Manchester United training session.

Training back on home soil – and with a new face among the lads! 🙌 #MaticIsRed pic.twitter.com/Vug8yl87wn — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 1, 2017

The Red Devils returned to pre-season training at Carrington today after their recent tour of the USA and found a new face awaiting them.

Matic, who is celebrating his 29th birthday today, completed his £40m move from Chelsea yesterday and started work with his new team-mates this morning.

There were one or two familiar faces to greet Matic, including the Serbia international’s former Chelsea team-mate Juan Mata.