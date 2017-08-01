Photos: Nemanja Matic joins Man Utd training
Nemanja Matic has taken part in his first Manchester United training session.
Training back on home soil – and with a new face among the lads! 🙌 #MaticIsRed pic.twitter.com/Vug8yl87wn
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 1, 2017
The Red Devils returned to pre-season training at Carrington today after their recent tour of the USA and found a new face awaiting them.
Matic, who is celebrating his 29th birthday today, completed his £40m move from Chelsea yesterday and started work with his new team-mates this morning.
There were one or two familiar faces to greet Matic, including the Serbia international’s former Chelsea team-mate Juan Mata.
The weather isn't always this bad in Manchester, Nemanja – we promise! 🌧@Anto_V25 and @AnthonyMartial may say otherwise, though… pic.twitter.com/IuauuliG9a
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 1, 2017