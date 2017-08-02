Photos: Nemanja Matic and Man Utd team-mates travel to Dublin to face Sampdoria

Loading...

Manchester United’s players are en route to Dublin for their final pre-season friendly of the summer.

The Red Devils face Italian side Sampdoria at the Aviva Stadium this evening after which they will turn their attention to the UEFA Super Cup clash with Real Madrid.

New £40m signing Nemanja Matic was among the travelling party that left Manchester for Ireland this morning. The recent arrival from Chelsea is in line to make his first appearance for the Red Devils later.