Photos and Video: Liverpool players fly to Germany to face Hoffenheim
Liverpool’s players have travelled to Germany ahead of their Champions League qualification playoff first leg against Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.
The Reds left Liverpool John Lennon Airport at around lunchtime to get ready for the first half of their crucial tie.
Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet shared a selfie of himself sitting on the plane preparing for takeoff.
Fellow keeper Loris Karius also posted a photo, but it looks like he was still in his car or possibly on the team bus.
You can see video footage of the Reds’ travelling party boarding their flight below.
