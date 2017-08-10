Photos and Video: Timothy Fosu-Mensah posing in Crystal Palace kit
Manchester United youngster Timothy Fosu-Mensah has posed in and with a Crystal Palace shirt after completing his loan move to Selhurst Park.
The Dutch starlet’s season-long switch to the Eagles was confirmed this afternoon. Fosu-Mensah has been reunited with his former Ajax youth coach Frank de Boer at Palace.
Versatile Fosu-Mensah, aged 19, will wear the number 24 shirt for his new club. He donned the red-and-blue jersey as he was officially unveiled by the Eagles.
#CPFC are pleased to announce the season-long loan signing of @tfosumensah from @ManUtd! #TFM24 pic.twitter.com/dUAhNZimSf
— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 10, 2017
Wins the ball ⚽️
Reads the game
Unbelievably quick
Hear more from @tfosumensah and @FdeBoerofficial on https://t.co/TTogt72Aro! #TFM24 pic.twitter.com/gNXvAw6Pck
— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 10, 2017