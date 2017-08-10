Photos and Video: Timothy Fosu-Mensah posing in Crystal Palace kit

Manchester United youngster Timothy Fosu-Mensah has posed in and with a Crystal Palace shirt after completing his loan move to Selhurst Park.

The Dutch starlet’s season-long switch to the Eagles was confirmed this afternoon. Fosu-Mensah has been reunited with his former Ajax youth coach Frank de Boer at Palace.

Versatile Fosu-Mensah, aged 19, will wear the number 24 shirt for his new club. He donned the red-and-blue jersey as he was officially unveiled by the Eagles.