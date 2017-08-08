Photos and Videos: Man Utd training ahead of Real Madrid game
Manchester United have training in Skopje ahead of this evening’s UEFA Super Cup final against Real Madrid.
The Europa League holders arrived in the Macedonian capital yesterday and headed to the Philip II Arena to familiarise themselves with their surroundings and the playing surface ahead of tonight’s clash with the Champions League winners.
Here are a selection of photos of United players in action in Skopje as they took part in their final training session before the game.
#Supercup mode 🔛 🔴⚪️⚫️ @ManUtd @ChampionsLeague #mufc #uefa pic.twitter.com/JTxYa3jo8U
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) August 7, 2017
Getting ready👌🏼⚽️ #UEFASuperCup @ManUtd @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/XPcsPdbJrh
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) August 7, 2017
Ready! 💪🏻🔴 Preparados! #SuperCup pic.twitter.com/zM6CyvO6JO
— David De Gea (@D_DeGea) August 7, 2017
🇪🇸 buddies 👌#SuperCup pic.twitter.com/0xrLzlpD6d
— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 7, 2017
Skills from @ericbailly24 👏👏👏#SuperCup pic.twitter.com/ASeRRoPD3o
— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 7, 2017