Photos and Videos: Man Utd training ahead of Real Madrid game

Manchester United have training in Skopje ahead of this evening’s UEFA Super Cup final against Real Madrid.

The Europa League holders arrived in the Macedonian capital yesterday and headed to the Philip II Arena to familiarise themselves with their surroundings and the playing surface ahead of tonight’s clash with the Champions League winners.

Here are a selection of photos of United players in action in Skopje as they took part in their final training session before the game.