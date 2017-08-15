Pochettino says lack of Spurs signings is positive, title win not urgent

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino says it is a positive thing that his club have not signed a single player so far this summer.

The north Londoners’ only transfer in the current window to date has been the £50m sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City.

But Pochettino reckons it is a good thing. He says Spurs are not desperate to win a title urgently

Asked about his lack of signings, he told Argentine broadcaster TyCSports: “For me, it’s a positive thing. We keep the structure and we get young people from the academy. The team and signing players. This club is completely different from those who are desperate to get a title with urgency.

“Our philosophy is different, we have the mission to win, but with another way to achieve success. We must be creative, strive and work harder.”

With 20-year-old Kyle Walker-Peters having won the man of the match award in the season opener at Newcastle United after stepping in to replace his near-namesake Walker, Pochettino’s comments certainly ring true at the moment.

But you suspect the Argentine boss will not be complaining too much if the club’s recruitment team finalise reported deals for Davinson Sanchez of Ajax, Pape Cheikh Diop of Celta Vigo, and Ryan Sessegnon of Fulham.