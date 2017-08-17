Premier League Betting Tips: August 19-21, 2017

by George Keaney

This week’s Premier League betting tips, if you fancy a flutter…

Stoke to beat Arsenal – (3/1)

Stoke vs Arsenal, Saturday, August 19, 5.15pm

Stoke looked unthreatening and lacking in scoring potential against Everton at Goodison Park on the opening day. In the Merseyside sunshine, they were unable to stamp their authority on the match, and it went by without much to note. But if there’s one fixture to get the Potters’ fans and players up for the fight, it’s the visit of Arsenal to the Bet365 Stadium.

Having tested out a 3-4-2-1 formation at the weekend, and seen the pros and cons, Mark Hughes will have been perfecting the system all week. Kurt Zouma’s added pace will be the thing to blunt the sword of Alexandre Lacazette, Saido Berahino is surely due a goal, and the size and strength of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Peter Crouch off the bench may cause havoc against an Arsenal side who are fragile.

In fact, ‘fragile’ is a delicate description of how the Gunners defended against Leicester on Friday night: it was shambolic. The fact that they scored four goals masked their weaknesses, but that’s an unlikely escape route come Saturday evening in Stoke.

At 3/1, Stoke are definitely worth a punt. A scrappy 2-1 or 1-0 win would be my personal guess. And if it’s windy and stormy in the Potteries come Saturday evening, then Wenger should be worried.

Palace to snatch a draw at Anfield – (4/1)

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace – Saturday 3pm

Crystal Palace were strangely poor at the weekend, giving Huddersfield their first ever Premier League victory and three goals to cherish. I’m following the logic that they can’t possibly be that bad again. Aside from that, they’ve got a few things going for them:

1. Liverpool are terrible at defending crosses and set-pieces. Palace have the likes of Scott Dann, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Christian Benteke, who will be looking to make a point against his old employers. With Andros Townsend holding the potential to swing in cross after cross, corner after corner, the Reds’ backline will be severely tested.

2. Liverpool looked rusty last week; often clunky going forward and disorganised at the back. Perhaps the Philippe Coutinho ordeal has affected them mentally, but Palace will go into the game knowing that it’s a good time to visit Anfield. Some ‘backs against the wall’ defending and a scrappy goal from a corner might be enough to leave Merseyside with a point.

For those who are feeling particularly brave, you can get 7/1 on the Eagles stealing all three points… but let’s not get carried away.

This Week’s Premier League Betting Tips Four-Fold

Manchester United to beat Swansea

West Ham to beat Southampton

Leicester to beat Brighton

Fulham to beat Sheffield Wednesday

£5 returns £105

All odds taken from Sky Bet. Correct as of 17/08/2017.