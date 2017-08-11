Premier League top scorer in 2017-18: Kane, Sanchez, Lukaku or Aguero?

With less than a day until the 2017-18 Premier League season begins, the battle for the title will start in earnest again.

Chelsea are the team to beat after their incredible form last season, with most of their closest rivals reinforcing this summer in a bid to becoming English champions next May.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea have all added new centre forwards to their ranks in the last two months, with the fortunes of these big-money acquisitions set to dictate the respective clubs’ chances of success.

But, with so much top quality in the Premier League striking ranks, who will win the Golden Boot in 2017-18?

The online bookmakers find it hard to look past the man that has won the honour in the last two seasons, with Tottenham Hotspur’s attacking talisman Harry Kane the favourite to make it three in a row.

The England international has proven himself as a world-class number nine by scoring an impressive 75 Premier League goals in the last three campaigns.

Tottenham fans will hope that their homegrown hero can fire the club into title contention, while Kane is offered up at odds of 3/1 to top the scoring charts this season.

United have made a statement in the transfer market over the summer, splashing out £75 million to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton in an eye-catching deal.

The Belgium international will replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the Old Trafford outfit’s furthest man forward and given the sheer quality of the supporting cast, the powerhouse centre forward will not be short of chances in 2017-18.

Lukaku’s bully tactics, physical threat and bristling pace will be a handful for Premier League defences in the red of United, with odds of 4/1 for him to win the Golden Boot in his first season in Manchester.

Manchester City look ominous ahead of the new campaign, with Pep Guardiola seemingly determined to put right the wrongs of last season.

While most of the club’s recruitment has been in their rearguard, the Etihad Stadium outfit boast two top-quality centre forwards.

Just who out of Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero will get the nod to consistently start at City remains to be seen, with both having the ability to score consistently in English football’s top flight.

With City the favourites to win the title, the Brazilian is at odds of 9/1 to top the scoring charts, while the Argentine’s previous track record in the English game has him more-favoured at 7/1.

Antonio Conte has made the decision to part with Diego Costa, with the Chelsea trainer replacing the tempestuous Spaniard with national compatriot Alvaro Morata.

Just how the former Juventus and Real Madrid man settles in West London will dictate the club’s chances of retaining their title, but the Spain international does not lack pedigree.

Morata has craved regular first-team football and should he receive it, the bookmakers have the 24-year-old at odds of 11/1 to be a revelation in his first season at Chelsea.

Finally, Arsenal have broken their transfer record to land French sensation Alexandre Lacazette , with the Gunners faithful desperate for an out-and-out striker to score 20+ goals in a campaign.

The North London side are also hoping to hold onto Alexis Sanchez this summer, with the new man at odds of 12/1 to win the Golden Boot and the Chilean star just further back at 14/1.

There is a big reason why the top clubs pay massive money for centre forwards that can score goals, with the eventual Golden Boot winner giving his club an amazing chance of winning the Premier League in 2017-18.