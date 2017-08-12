Problems between Philippe Coutinho and Jurgen Klopp for six months

Relations between Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho and manager Jurgen Klopp soured six months ago, a member of the Brazil international’s family told Sky Sports.

The same family member who briefed that Coutinho had been trying to find an amicable way to leave Anfield told the broadcaster that problems between the attacking midfielder and his boss had been brewing since the middle of last season.

It is not clear what caused the falling out between the pair. Coutinho, aged 25, has been a key player throughout Klopp’s time on Merseyside.

Coutinho handed in a transfer request yesterday amid interest in him from Spanish giants Barcelona, who had a £90.3m bid for him rejected earlier this week.

Coutinho’s transfer request followed the release of a statement by Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, announcing that he would not be sold this summer.

Barcelona are keen to find a replacement for Neymar, who joined Paris Saint-Germain in a world record £198m deal earlier this month.