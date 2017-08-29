Raheem Sterling to Arsenal as part of Alexis Sanchez deal

Manchester City could offer Raheem Sterling to Arsenal in part-exchange as they launch a final attempt to sign Alexis Sanchez before the transfer deadline, according to Sky Sports.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been credited with interest in Gunners star Sanchez through the window. The Chile international is into the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and would be available on a free transfer next July.

Arsenal have repeatedly insisted that Sanchez will not be sold in the current window, even if that does mean losing him for nothing next summer.

But City are planning to test their resolve with a final bid for the 29-year-old. They are reportedly open to the idea of offering England international Sterling as a makeweight in the transfer, though they would prefer a cash-only deal.

Sterling, aged 22, moved to the Etihad Stadium from Liverpool in a £44m deal in July 2015. He has scored 21 goals in 94 appearances in all competitions to date.