Ross Barkley pulled out of Chelsea transfer during medical

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley pulled out of a transfer to Chelsea midway through his medical, according to Sky Sports.

The Toffees had reportedly accepted a £30m bid from the Premier League champions and given Barkley permission to talk to the Blues.

Barkley, aged 23, had travelled to Chelsea’s Cobham training ground and had partly completed a medical when he had a change of heart.

He returned to Merseyside and now looks set to remain at Goodison Park.

Barkley is out of contract at the end of the season. At the start of the transfer window he had informed Toffees boss Ronald Koeman of his intention to seek a new challenge.

Everton were seeking a £50m fee for their homegrown talent, but failed to attract bids at that level. Barkley’s contract situation and, more recently, a serious hamstring injury that will keep him out for up to three months had complicated the situation.