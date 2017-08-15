Ryan Sessegnon: Fulham reject £25m bid from Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur have had a £25m bid for Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon rejected, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Championship side turned down the approach for their 17-year-old starlet, who was a first-team regular last season.

Sessegnon signed his first professional contract with Fulham in June, shortly after turning 17 – the age at which players can first sign pro terms – on May 18.

His twin Steven, who is also on Fulham’s books, signed a professional deal in June, too. Spurs are reportedly interested in signing both of the brothers.

But the Sessegnons are local lads, having grown up in nearby Roehampton, and are not putting any pressure on the Cottagers to sell them.

Indeed, Ryan was linked with Manchester United, Liverpool and Spurs before signing his first professional contract. At that stage he would have been able to walk away from Fulham, who would only have received a compensation payment, but opted to commit to the club.

The England Under-19 international is a left-sided player who has been compared to Gareth Bale.