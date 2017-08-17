Serge Aurier agrees deal with Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier, according to French newspaper L’Equipe.

The Ivory Coast international is widely expected to leave Parc des Princes before the end of the current transfer window. He has now reportedly agreed personal terms with Spurs, but is thought to have similar agreements in place with Italian sides Juventus and Inter Milan.

Aurier, aged 24, is surplus to requirements at PSG following the summer signing of Brazil international Dani Alves from Juve. He was allowed to skip the Ligue 1 side’s pre-season tour to focus on securing a move away from the club, but a transfer has not yet materialised.

That is at least in part due to a potential jail sentence hanging over the player. He was found guilty of assaulting a police officer outside a Paris nightclub last year and is currently appealing against his conviction, which could have implications for his visa application.