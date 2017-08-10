Serge Aurier agrees five-year contract with Man Utd

Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier has agreed a five-year contract with Manchester United, according to Goal’s PSG correspondent Loic Tanzi.

But the two clubs are yet to finalise a fee for the Ivory Coast international, so the deal is still on hold for now.

Aurier, aged 24, is expected to leave Parc des Princes before the transfer window closes. He was given permission to skip the Ligue 1 side’s pre-season tour in order to find a new club, but has not yet secured a move.

United face competition from Premier League champions Chelsea for Aurier’s signing, but they have gained a significant advantage by striking a deal over the player’s personal terms.

In addition to the transfer fee, the Red Devils also need to sort out a work permit for their target. Aurier’s conviction for assaulting a police officer outside a Paris nightclub last year could be a complicating factor in his visa process. He is currently appealing against his two-month jail sentence.