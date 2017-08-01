Serge Aurier: Spurs biding time over transfer

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping their power dry over a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier, according to Le Parisien.

The north London side have struggled to add to this squad in the current transfer window and are yet to make a single signing this summer. With Kyle Walker having moved to Premier League rivals Manchester City, strengthening at right-back is a key priority.

But Spurs are said to be biding their time over a possible deal for Ivory Coast international Aurier.

The 24-year-old has asked to leave Parc des Princes, where he has been a controversial figure having made offensive comments about team-mate Angel Di Maria and former boss Laurent Blanc in a social media video, and was allowed to skip the Ligue 1 side’s pre-season tour to focus on securing a transfer.

But no deal has materialised so far.

PSG have slapped a €25m (£22.3m) asking price on the former Toulouse man. Tottenham and fellow suitors Inter Milan are reportedly hoping that Aurier’s fee will drop the longer it takes to find a buyer and are happy to remain patient.