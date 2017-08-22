Serge Aurier: Tottenham close to £23m deal

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the £23m capture of Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier, according to French newspaper L’Equipe.

The north Londoners are nearing an agreement with PSG for the transfer, the report claims.

An agreement in principal for Aurier’s sale was all but reached last night, but the deal is on hold until the Ivory Coast international’s legal situation is resolved.

The 24-year-old is currently appealing a conviction for assaulting a police officer outside a Paris nightclub last year for which he was given a two-month jail sentence. If his appeal fails, the conviction will have a serious impact on his hopes of being granted a UK visa and work permit.

Spurs are keen to add a new right-back to their squad. Kieran Trippier and 20-year-old rookie Kyle Walker-Peters are head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s only options in that position at present following the sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City earlier this summer.