Sergi Roberto to Chelsea: Conte urges club to make £35m signing

Loading...

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has told the club to snap up Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto as a £35m replacement for Nemanja Matic, according to Catalan newspaperSport.

The Italian has hinted that he did not approve of Matic’s £40m move to Manchester United and is keen to bolster his midfield options for the season ahead.

Barca academy product Roberto is the man earmarked to come in.

The versatile 25-year-old would provide Conte with cover in several positions, including central midfield, defensive midfield and right wing-back. His favoured position is midfield, but because of Barca’s star-studded options in that position he has been playing most of his football at right-back.

Roberto made 47 appearances last season, including 32 La Liga outings.

He has a £35m buy-out clause in his Camp Nou contract and it is likely the Blues would have to match that in order to get their man. The Stamford Bridge hierarchy are said to have their doubts about another big-money signing, but Conte is urging them to pressing ahead.