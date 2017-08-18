Spurs in advanced talks to sign Juan Foyth

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signing of Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth, according to The Guardian.

Negotiations over a £9m deal for the 19-year-old centre-back have reportedly now reached an advantage stage, with Spurs hoping to conclude the deal soon.

They made initial contact last month and have now firmed up their interest.

Foyth is set to become Mauricio Pochettino’s second signing of the summer following today’s capture of Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez from Ajax.

The north Londoners will still have to fend off interest from both Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan to ensure they complete a deal for the Argentina Under-20 international, who played against England in the Under-20 World Cup earlier this year.

Foyth is a ball-playing defender with a similar style of play to that of his prospect team-mate Toby Alderweireld. It is likely he would act as an understudy to the Belgium international in Pochettino’s squad.

He can also operate as a deep-lying midfielder.