Spurs agree deal to sign Ajax’s Davinson Sanchez

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal for Ajax centre-back Davinson Sanchez, according to The Sun.

The north Londoners have reportedly agreed a £35m fee for the Colombia international.

We told you earlier this week that Spurs were tracking the 21-year-old and readying a bid for him. The latest report is that they have done so and are now closing in on their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Spurs, who will start their Premier League campaign against Newcastle United tomorrow without any new players, are set to pay a smaller initial fee, with the total amount payable rising to £35m with add-ons.

Sanchez is said to have already agreed personal terms with Mauricio Pochettino’s side ahead of his prospective move.

He has just completed his first season in European football. He joined Ajax last summer from Atletico Nacional after being part of the Colombian side’s 2016 Copa Libertadores winning team.