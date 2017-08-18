Spurs agree deal to sign Davinson Sanchez

Tottenham Hotspur have announced they have agreed a deal to sign Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez.

In a tweet from their official account, Spurs confirmed that the Colombia international will join them shortly subject to him passing a medical and receiving a UK work permit.

Sanchez, aged 21, has agreed a six-year deal that will tie him to the north London side until June 2023.

He becomes Mauricio Pochettino’s first summer signing.

Although Spurs have not confirmed the fee involved, it is reported they have paid a club record £42m for Sanchez. The fee exceeds the £30m paid to Newcastle United for midfielder Moussa Sissoko a year ago, which was the previous club record.

Ajax have made a huge profit on a player who joined them from Atlético Nacional for just €5m last summer. He was part of the Colombian side’s Copa Libertadores winning side of 2016.

Spurs started their season with a 0-2 away win at Newcastle United last weekend. They face Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday in their next game, but Sanchez will not be involved.