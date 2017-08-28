Spurs agree to sell defender to Stoke in £15m deal

Stoke City have agreed a £15m fee for the signing of Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Wimmer, according to Sky Sports.

The Austria international fell down the pecking order at White Hart Lane last season and his prospects of regular playing time have been further impeded by last week’s club record signing of Davinson Sanchez from Ajax.

He is now set to join Mark Hughes’ squad at the bet365 Stadium. Wimmer, aged 24, is said to be due to undergo a medical with the Potters in the coming days ahead of his move.

The centre-back was signed by Spurs from Cologne in 2015. But he has been restricted to just 15 Premier League appearances for the north Londoners and is yet to feature this season.

He had been strongly linked with a move to West Bromwich Albion during the current transfer window, but now looks likely to join Baggies boss Tony Pulis’ former club instead.