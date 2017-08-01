Spurs and Arsenal target Jadon Sancho linked with transfer

Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho’s future at the club is in doubt after he failed to report for training on several occasions, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The England Under-17 international, aged 17, was reportedly furious at being left out of City’s pre-season tour of the USA. Coach Pep Guardiola took fellow top prospects Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz to the States, and Sancho was expected to join them.

But he was omitted from the travelling party after hinting he could move clubs. He is yet to sign a professional contract with City and would be available for a compensation fee.

City staff apparently struggled to make contact with Sancho as he skipped training on multiple occasions while the first team were away.

Spurs are said to have asked for the starlet to be included as a makeweight in Kyle Walker’s move to the Etihad Stadium but City refused.

Arsenal, where Sancho’s best friend Reiss Nelson plays his football, are also said to be interested. The Premier League sides would have to stump up around £500,000 in compensation.

Overseas clubs would have to pay much less – as little as £200,000 – and Sancho is said to be a target for RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund.