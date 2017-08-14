Spurs celebrate Kyle Walker-Peters’ stats vs Newcastle
Tottenham Hotspur youngster Kyle Walker-Peters made quite the impression as he made his debut in yesterday’s win over Newcastle United.
With Kieran Trippier injured, it was Walker-Peter who was drafted in to replace his near-namesake Kyle Walker, who has joined Manchester City, in Spurs’ Premier League opener.
The England Under-20 World Cup winner, aged 20, made his first senior appearance in the 0-2 victory at St James’ Park and picked up the man of the match award.
Spurs’ official Twitter account have celebrated some of their academy product’s best stats from the game.
.@KyleLPeters' #THFC debut:
⏱️ 90 minutes
↪️ 82 touches
↪️ 91% passing accuracy
↪️ 3 tackles
🏆 Man of the Match #COYS pic.twitter.com/0srze896dT
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 13, 2017