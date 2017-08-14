Spurs celebrate Kyle Walker-Peters’ stats vs Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Kyle Walker-Peters made quite the impression as he made his debut in yesterday’s win over Newcastle United.

With Kieran Trippier injured, it was Walker-Peter who was drafted in to replace his near-namesake Kyle Walker, who has joined Manchester City, in Spurs’ Premier League opener.

The England Under-20 World Cup winner, aged 20, made his first senior appearance in the 0-2 victory at St James’ Park and picked up the man of the match award.

Spurs’ official Twitter account have celebrated some of their academy product’s best stats from the game.