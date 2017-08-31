Spurs confirm Fernando Llorente signing

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of striker Fernando Llorente from Swansea City.

The 32-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year contract that ties him to Spurs until 2019.

Premier League champions Chelsea had been strongly linked with the former Athletic Bilbao man throughout the summer transfer window, but it was there London rivals who pounced to make a deadline day signing.

Llorente joined Swansea from Sevilla in August 2016 and scored 15 goals in 33 Premier League appearances to keep the Welsh side in the Premier League.

He came through the ranks at Athletic Bilbao and scored 11 goals in 327 games befire joining Juventus in July 2013. During his time in Italy, he won Serie A twice and the Italian Cup once. The Spain international also won the Europa League with Sevilla in 2014.

You can see the veteran centre forward pulling on a Spurs shirt for the first time in the video below.

He now looks set to provide cover for England international Harry Kane in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.