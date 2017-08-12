Spurs make move for Pape Cheikh Diop

Tottenham Hotspur have launched their effort to sign Celta Vigo’s Pape Cheikh Diop, according to the Daily Mail.

An official approach for the 20-year-old has been made this week, the report claims.

The north Londoners are yet to make a single signing in the summer transfer window, but are plotting to bring the Spain Under-19 international to the club.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly a big fan of the talented midfielder, who has a £25m release clause in his contract.

But Spurs could live to regret not getting the deal done earlier in the window because French side Lyon are said to be pushing ahead with their own plans to sign the youngster.

The Senegal-born starlet moved to Spain as a 14-year-old and joined Celta’s youth ranks.

Diop made his first team debut in December 2015 and clocked up 27 senior appearances last season.

He signed a new contract in January and is tied to the Spanish side until June 2021.